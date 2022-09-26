Harrowing film tells of Las Vegas shooting and its aftermath

NEW YORK (AP) — The harrowing new film “11 Minutes” gives a vivid picture of what it was like to go through the Las Vegas country music massacre five years ago, the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. It also tells the stories of humanity that night, and how people worked to recover both physically and emotionally. The film was initiated by Ashley Hoff, a woman in the documentary business who was standing four rows deep listening to Jason Aldean when the gunshots began on Oct. 1, 2017. The film, over three hours long and unspooling in four parts, debuts Tuesday on the Paramount+ streaming service.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.