Heavy rain slams Spain’s Canary Islands; 1 dead on mainland

MADRID (AP) — Heavy rain caused by a tropical storm has hit several regions in Spain, leaving one person dead and widespread damage. Authorities and national media said Monday that a 62-year-old man was found dead in the southeastern Murcia region after a sudden downpour flooded his house late Sunday. The Spanish weather agency said the Canary Islands off northwest Africa have endured three days of heavy rain, making it the wettest September on record there. Tropical storm Hermine was blamed for dumping the huge amounts of rain. Schools in the Atlantic Ocean archipelago were closed, while airports canceled over 600 flights over the weekend.

