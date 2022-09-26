Kishida opens diplomacy rush as Japan preps divisive funeral

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has held a series of meetings with foreign dignitaries in what he has called “funeral diplomacy” on the day before he hosts a controversial state-sponsored funeral for former leader Shinzo Abe. Kishida has been criticized for pushing to hold a state funeral for the divisive former leader who was assassinated in July. Since Abe’s death, close ties have been revealed between lawmakers in Japan’s governing party and the Unification Church. The organization has been accused of brainwashing its adherents and using problematic recruitment and donation practices.

