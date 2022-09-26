Shooting suspect believed to be on run with his daughter, 15

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California woman was shot to death in a domestic violence incident and police say the suspect is a 45-year-old man believed to be on the run with his 15-year-old daughter. Police say officers responding around 7:30 a.m. Monday to reports of shots fired found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds at a home in Fontana. Investigators believe the suspect is with his daughter in a white 2017 Nissan Frontier with California plates. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

