Suspect detained in Poland in Dutch reporter’s slaying

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch prosecutors say that a 30-year-old man suspected of involvement in the slaying of crime reporter Peter R. de Vries has been arrested by authorities in Poland. De Vries, one of the Netherlands’ best-known journalists who also campaigned to solve cold cases, was gunned down in Amsterdam on July 6 last year. He died nine days later of his injuries at age 64. Prosecutors said Monday that the Polish man was arrested on suspicion of helping prepare the attack and that he is believed to have lived in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam at the time of the shooting. His identity was not released, in line with privacy regulations. Dutch authorities have requested his transfer to the Netherlands.

