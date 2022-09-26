U.S. sanctions ‘brazenly corrupt’ Bosnian state prosecutor

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government has imposed sanctions on a Bosnian state prosecutor who is accused of being complicit in corruption and undermining democratic processes or institutions in the Western Balkans. The Treasury Department says its Office of Foreign Assets Control designated Diana Kajmakovic for sanctions. It called her a “brazenly corrupt state prosecutor with links to criminal organizations.” Treasury says Kajmakovic helped hide evidence, prevent prosecution, and otherwise assist criminal activity in exchange for personal gain and helped to block an investigation into her apparent criminal affiliates.

