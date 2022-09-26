US, allies push for UN rights body debate on Xinjiang abuses

GENEVA (AP) — The United States and several Western allies have presented a proposal for the U.N.’s main human rights body to hold a special debate over reported rights abuses and violations against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in China’s western Xinjiang region. A group of countries including Britain, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden are behind a draft resolution at the Human Rights Council that would call for a debate on Xinjiang at the council’s next session in early 2023. The move is the latest sign of tensions between the West and China.

