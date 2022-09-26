White House announces Dec. 1 state visit for France’s Macron

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has announced that French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Washington in early December for the first state visit of President Joe Biden’s tenure. Such visits are marked by pomp and pageantry and are designed to celebrate relations between the United States and its closest allies. Macron is set to visit December 1. Macron also had a state visit during the Trump years. State visits include an elaborate welcoming ceremony on the White House lawn, multiple appearances with the president and a glitzy state dinner honoring the visiting world leader.

By AAMER MADHANI and DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.