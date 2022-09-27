Correction: Sudan story

CAIRO (AP) — In a story published September 26, 2022, about a backlog of bodies awaiting autopsy in morgues in Sudan, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Khalid Mohamed Khaled, a spokesman for the country’s medical body, had expressed concerns because of one of the morgues’ proximity to a market, saying the bodies “could spread cholera among local residents.” Rather, it was Mahjoub Babaker, a forensic medicine and toxicology consultant for the country’s autopsy body, who made these statements.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.