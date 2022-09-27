He’s back! Italy’s Berlusconi wins Senate seat after tax ban

ROME (AP) — Italy’s former premier Silvio Berlusconi is making his return to Italy’s parliament nearly a decade after being banned from holding public office over a tax fraud conviction. Berlusconi was re-elected to the Senate in Sunday’s elections that indicated a far-right-led alliance would take power. In 2013, the Senate expelled Berlusconi because of a tax fraud conviction stemming from his media business and he was banned from holding public office for six years. After serving a sentence of community service, a court ruled he could once again hold public office and he won a seat in the European Parliament in 2019.

