Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A top Russian security official has issued the sternest warning yet that Moscow has the right to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine if under threat, saying that the West won’t dare intervene. Dmitry Medvedev, the secretary of Russia’s Security Council chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Tuesday said that “if a threat to Russia raises above a certain limit of danger, we will have to respond without asking anyone’s consent and holding long consultations.” Medvedev warns that “it’s certainly not a bluff.” Kyiv and its Western allies have dismissed the Kremlin’s nuclear talk as scare tactics.

