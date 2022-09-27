Washington announces more aid for floods-ravaged Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United States is boosting aid for Pakistan’s flood relief efforts with $10 million, in addition to the already announced assistance of $56.1 million. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the announcement followed a meeting the previous day between the country’s foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington. Currently, the Biden administration is the biggest contributor of aid to cash-strapped Pakistan, which has struggled to provide tents, food and other supplies for hundreds of thousands of people living in makeshift camps after being displaced by record-breaking floods that have killed 1,638 people since mid-June.

