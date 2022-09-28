Court: Berlin will likely need to repeat its 2021 election

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin will likely need to repeat its 2021 state- and district-level elections due to the severity of election-day glitches, according to the president of German capital’s constitutional court. On Sept. 26, 2021, Berlin held simultaneous federal, state and district level elections, as well as a city-wide referendum on expropriating the property of large real estate companies. The election was riddled with errors and issues, including some districts running out of ballot papers or giving voters ballots for the wrong districts. Should the court formally decide to deem the state- and district-level election results invalid, a new city-wide election would need to be held within 90 days.

