Pope presses Muslim dialogue message with Bahrain visit

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis will travel to Bahrain in November, as the pope presses his message of dialogue with the Muslim world. He will be the first pope to visit Bahrain. The country is home to the Gulf’s first Catholic Church, located in the capital. Manama, as well as its biggest one, Our Lady of Arabia Cathedral, which opened last year in the desert town of Awali. Francis is due to visit both cities during the Nov. 3-6 visit. The Vatican said he will take part in a conference called the “Bahrain Forum for Dialogue: East and West for Human Coexistence.”

