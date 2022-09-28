Sentencing for man in plot to blow up Democratic HQ delayed
By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ
Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The sentencing of a California man who pleaded guilty to plotting to firebomb the state Democratic Party’s headquarters and other buildings in Northern California after the defeat of former President Donald Trump has been delayed after a federal judge rejected a plea agreement. Ian Benjamin Rogers, of Napa, pleaded guilty in May to conspiring to destroy the building in Sacramento by fire or explosives, possessing an explosive device and possessing a machine gun as part of an agreement that could bring him seven to nine years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer asked the government to justify the plea agreement and scheduled an Oct. 27 hearing. Breyer says he’s concerned statements made by Rogers show he regrets getting caught not his actions.