UN calls on Iran to avoid ‘unnecessary force’ on protesters
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Nations Secretary-General called on Iran to refrain from using unnecessary or disproportionate force in protest over a young woman who died in custody after being detained by police. The Secretary-General spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, said in a statement early Wednesday that the UN is “increasingly concerned about reports of rising fatalities, including women and children, related to the protests.” The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in custody after being detained by the Iranian morality police, has launched unrest across Iran’s provinces and the capital of Tehran. The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists, meanwhile, said at least 23 journalists have been arrested and called for their release.