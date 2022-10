Governor’s office reports at least 4 N.C. storm fatalities

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ian have downed trees and power lines across North Carolina, and at least four fatalities connected to the severe weather have been reported. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office says a woman found her husband dead early Saturday morning after he went to check on a generator running in their garage overnight. Gov. Roy Cooper’s office says there were also two storm-related traffic fatalities in Johnston County Friday, and a drowning in Martin County. Damage reports across the state were less severe than in South Carolina and Florida. But over 240,000 people were without power Saturday afternoon.

