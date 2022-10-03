Center-right party wins on pledges to stabilize Bulgaria

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s central election commission says the center-right GERB party of ex-premier Boyko Borissov appears to be the winner of the parliamentary election, with nearly 99% of the ballots counted. Results showed the party receiving 25.4% of the vote, edging out the reformist We Continue the Change party founded a year ago by two Harvard graduates, by more than 5 percentage points. Five other parties are expected to have made it into the 240-seat chamber. The election was the country’s fourth in 18 months and came after a fragile coalition led by Kiril Petkov of the We Continue the Change party lost a no-confidence vote in June.

