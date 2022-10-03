Colorado man survives town’s second bear attack this year

DENVER (AP) — Colorado wildlife officials say a man survived a bear attack this weekend in the backyard of his home when he fired at the animal and scared it away after it threw him to the ground. The man’s has not been released. He was treated at a hospital for minor injuries to his hand, arm, and bruising on his chest. It’s the second bear attack in the last three months in small town of New Castle in western Colorado. It’s unknown if the bear was hit by the bullets. Officials were still searching for the bear Monday.

