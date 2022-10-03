Kenya ‘effectively’ lifts ban on genetically modified crops

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s new president says the Cabinet has “effectively” lifted the country’s ban on openly cultivating genetically modified crops, reversing a decade-old decision as the East African country struggles with food security and a deadly drought. The presidency says “open cultivation and importation of White (GMO) Maize is now authorized. This follows years of concerns in Kenya and much of the African continent over the safety of genetically modified foods. Earlier this year, the United States criticized Kenya over its ban and the effects on U.S. agricultural exports to East Africa’s commercial hub. The U.S. said the ban also affected food aid.

