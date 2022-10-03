Natalie Morales joins CBS News as Los Angeles correspondent

NEW YORK (AP) — Natalie Morales, who spent two decades at NBC News, is joining CBS News as a correspondent starting next month. She will contribute stories to Saturday night’s true-crime newsmagazine “48 Hours,” as well as stories for the network’s weekday and weekend morning news shows. She’s been a host of the daytime show “The Talk” since last year, which is made by CBS. Her work at CBS News will mirror what she had been doing at NBC, where she was the West Coast anchor for the “Today” show and did stories for “Dateline NBC.” Morales will be based in Los Angeles.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.