Pakistan court accepts ex-PM Khan’s apology in contempt case

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A defense lawyer says a Pakistani court has accepted former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s apology in a contempt case stemming from his outburst against a female judge during a rally that was seen as a threat to the judiciary. Monday’s verdict by the Islamabad High Court averted Khan’s possible disqualification to run for the next parliamentary elections. Khan’s lawyer, Babar Awan, said the contempt charge against the former premier has been dismissed. Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April. Since then, he has been leading rallies to pressure the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to agree to snap elections.

