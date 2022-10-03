Poland demands $1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s foreign minister has signed an official note to Germany requesting some $1.3 trillion in reparations for the damage incurred by occupying Nazi Germans during World War II. Zbigniew Rau said Monday the note will be handed to Germany’s Foreign Ministry. The signing comes on the eve of Rau’s meeting in Warsaw with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. Poland’s fight-wing government insists that Poland is owed reparations for the extensive war damage, while Berlin says it has paid compensation to the affected countries, including Poland, and considers the matter closed. On Sept. 1, Poland’s government presented an extensive report on the damages, estimating them at the figure of $1.3 trillion.

