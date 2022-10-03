Ringo Starr cancels Canadian shows after catching COVID-19

LONDON (AP) — Ringo Starr has cancelled shows in North America after the former Beatles drummer tested positive for COVID-19. The 82-year-old cancelled performances Sunday at the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan, and Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, Minnesota, citing illness. On Monday a spokesperson confirmed that Starr and his All-Starr band would be cancelling five more shows in Canada after the former Beatle caught the coronavirus. A statement said Starr is “recovering at home.” he five Canadian shows cancelled included Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; Lethbridge in Alberta; as well as arenas in Abbotsford and Penticton in British Columbia. The rest of his tour will remain on hold while Starr recovers.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.