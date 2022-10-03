Romance scammer gets 25 years in prison for money laundering

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man found guilty of laundering millions of dollars accrued by online fraud, including scamming vulnerable people on dating websites, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Elvis Eghosa Ogiekpolor was convicted earlier this year of one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and 15 counts of substantive money laundering. Thirteen victims of romance fraud testified at his federal trial. One of them said she was convinced to send nearly $70,000 to a scammer she met on eHarmony. U.S. District Judge William Ray II in Atlanta sentenced the 46-year-old to 25 years in prison and three years of supervised release.

