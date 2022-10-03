San Diego Zoo welcomes 41 endangered turtle hatchlings

SAN DIEGO (AP) — It only took two decades, but a rare and endangered turtle species has finally bred at the San Diego Zoo. Zoo officials on Monday announced the arrival of 41 tiny Indian narrow-headed softshell turtle hatchlings. Conservationists from the San Diego Wildlife Alliance had for 20 years closely monitored three adult turtles for any indications of breeding. Officials say it can be an extremely prolonged process as the turtles can take close to 10 years to even reach sexual maturity. Two nests were found over the summer containing 41 eggs. All survived. Officials say the hatchings make the alliance the first accredited conservation organization in North America to hatch the endangered turtles.

