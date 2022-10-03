Tillerson to testify at corruption trial of Trump adviser
By TOM HAYS
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Rex Tillerson, who served as secretary of state under former president Donald Trump, has testified against the former chair of Trump’s inaugural committee. Tillerson was called on Monday as a government witness at the federal trial of Tom Barrack, a billionaire private equity manager and Trump confidant who’s accused of secretly working as a foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates. Barrack has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government.