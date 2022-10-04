Jury picked in trial related to Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A jury has been seated in the trial of three men charged in connection with a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The selection process lasted two days in Jackson, Michigan. A judge and lawyers tried to weed out people who had personal conflicts or showed a potential for bias. Opening statements are scheduled for Wednesday. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar are charged with providing material support for a terrorist act. All were members of the Wolverine Watchmen, a paramilitary group that trained in southern Michigan. The trio is not charged with directly participating in the kidnapping scheme. That prosecution was handled in federal court and produced four convictions.

