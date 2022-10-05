Arizona weighing in-state tuition rate for some non-citizens

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters this November will decide whether to allow students regardless of their immigration status to obtain financial aid and cheaper in-state tuition at state universities and community colleges. At least 18 states and the District of Columbia already offer in-state tuition to qualifying students regardless of status. There has been little past voter support in Arizona for allowing students who entered the U.S. without authorization to get in-state tuition, which is about a third of the out-of-state rate. Arizona’s state legislature referred Proposition 308 to the ballot. It would repeal parts of a 2006 initiative that voters approved to block in-state tuition to non citizens.

