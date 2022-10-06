2 Russians seek asylum after reaching remote Alaska island
By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid compulsory military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing on a remote Alaska island in the Bering Sea, according to information from Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s office. Karina Borger, a Murkowski spokesperson, says the office has been in communication with the U.S. Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection and that “the Russian nationals reported that they fled one of the coastal communities on the east coast of Russia to avoid compulsory military service.” The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says the two Russians arrived by a small boat Tuesday and that they have been “processed in accordance with applicable U.S. immigration laws.”