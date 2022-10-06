Belarus hands 4 independent journalists lengthy prison terms

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A Belarusian court has sentenced four journalists at country’s largest independent news agency to lengthy prison terms on charges widely seen as politically motivated. Four reporters of the BelaPAN news agency were handed prison terms ranging from four to 14 years in prison, and the charges against them included treason and forming an extremist group. BelaPAN covered the unprecedented protests that erupted after the 2020 presidential election, which handed a victory to authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko in what the West called a sham vote. Belarus responded to the protests with a violent crackdown, arresting and beating thousands. Many journalists were either arrested or fled the country. More than 30 reporters are currently behind bars.

