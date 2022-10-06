Fetterman records show light schedule as Pa. lieutenant gov.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In his campaign for a crucial U.S. Senate seat, Democrat John Fetterman takes credit for transforming Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor’s office into a “bully pulpit” to advance progressive causes. Records from his time in office offer a different portrait. They show Fetterman typically kept a light work schedule and was often absent from state business. That’s according to an Associated Press review of his daily calendars and attendance records. The review found he had nothing listed on his schedule during nearly one-third of his workdays in the $179,000-a-year job. Fetterman says he’s shown he can have an impact “beyond the prescribed power of a given office.”

By MARC LEVY and BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press

