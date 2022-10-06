Indonesian police to charge 6 people in soccer disaster

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police say they are bringing criminal charges against three officers and three civilians for their roles in the deaths of 131 people when police fired tear gas inside a soccer stadium, setting off a panicked run for the exits in which many were crushed. The national police chief says the suspects include the head of the agency that administers the top professional soccer division and is responsible for ensuring that stadiums have a proper operating certificates. He says charges are also being brought against the chief executive of the match, the chief security officer and three police officers. The charges include negligence leading to death or serious injury. The maximum penalties range up to five years in prison.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.