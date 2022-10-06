Judge temporarily blocks search of slain reporter’s devices

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge has granted a temporary restraining order that bars authorities from immediately searching the personal devices of slain investigative reporter Jeff German. The Las Vegas Review-Journal filed a request for the emergency order earlier this week, after officials investigating German’s killing asserted that they could search the devices as early as Tuesday evening. Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said the restraining order was requested to protect the identities of German’s confidential sources and the information they provided him. Robert Telles, a Clark County public administrator, has been jailed without bail on a murder charge since Sept. 7.

