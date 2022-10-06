Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says it is “hard to say” whether the risk of nuclear war had increased with his military’s territorial gains. But he says he remains confident his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, would not survive such as escalation in hostilities. Also Thursday, the U.S. deployed its international development chief to Ukraine, the highest-ranking American official to visit the country since Russia illegally annexed the four regions. The head of the U.S. Agency for International Development, Samantha Power, said the U.S. would provide an additional $55 million to repair heating pipes and other equipment.

