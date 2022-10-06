Man gets prison for threatening Colorado election official

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for online threats he made last year against Colorado’s top elections official in one of the first cases brought by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers across the U.S. who have been subject to increasing threats since the 2020 presidential election. Travis Ford was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Lincoln, Nebraska, after pleading guilty earlier this year to sending threats to Secretary of State Jena Griswold on social media. The sentence came the same day an Iowa man was arrested for allegedly leaving voicemail threats for a local Arizona election official and Arizona’s Attorney General’s Office.

