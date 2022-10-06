Police negotiate with shooting suspect in hotel near Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Police are negotiating with a gunman inside a suburban Detroit hotel after reports of gunfire in a popular dining and shopping district. Police told reporters Thursday that a suspect was contained inside the Hampton Inn in Dearborn. One person was taken to a hospital, but the nature of the person’s injuries and condition were not released. Police say negotiators are trying to resolve the situation peacefully. Police evacuated the hotel and surrounding businesses. State police say traffic into the busy downtown is blocked off.

By COREY WILLIAMS, CLAIRE SAVAGE and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.