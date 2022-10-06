Pope Bahrain trip blends Muslim outreach, Catholic ministry

ROME (AP) — The Vatican has released details of Pope Francis’ upcoming trip to Bahrain. The itinerary blends three of his top priorities as pope: Ministering to a tiny Catholic community, promoting dialogue with the Muslim world and fostering relations with other Christian communities. Francis’ Nov. 3-6 visit will marks his second trip to a majority Muslim nation in as many months. It’s also his second to participate in a gathering sponsored by someone other than the Vatican to promote interfaith dialogue. Just as he did in Kazakhstan last month, when Francis participated in an interfaith peace conference, the 85-year-old pope will close out the Bahrain Forum for Dialogue: East and West for Human Coexistence.

