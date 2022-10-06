Psych exam set for NYC man charged with killing EMS officer

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has ordered a psychiatric examination for a man charged with fatally stabbing a New York City emergency services officer in an unprovoked attack. Peter Zisopoulos entered a not guilty plea Thursday via his attorney. The 34-year-old Zisopoulos is charged with murder in the death of Lt. Alison Russo-Elling, who was posthumously promoted to captain. She was abruptly attacked last week near the Queens fire station where she worked. Zisopoulos initially said he didn’t consent to Thursdays’ remote arraignment, but he then agreed to it. His lawyer says Zisopoulos has had mental health problems for four years.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.