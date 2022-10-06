Twitter says it wants trial against Musk to proceed

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter is asking a Delaware court to proceed with an upcoming trial against Elon Musk. The social media platform says the billionaire refuses to accept the contractual obligations of his April agreement to buy the company for $44 billion. Twitter attorneys sent a letter Thursday to the Delaware Chancery Court’s head judge. It came not long after Musk’s legal team asked her to call off the trial while he works on a renewed bid to buy the company. Twitter disputed Musk’s claim that Twitter is refusing to accept the new bid, which Musk told the company about earlier this week after trying to terminate the deal over the summer.

