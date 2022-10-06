Walker sticks to abortion claim denial, pivots blame to Dems

WADLEY, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is remaining defiant after reports alleging he encouraged and paid for a woman’s 2009 abortion — and later fathered a child with her. Digging in on his denials of reporting by The Daily Beast, Walker, a football icon turned celebrity politician, blamed the stories Thursday on Democrats and their “desperation.” The Daily Beast has reported that a woman Walker was dating had an abortion that her encouraged and paid for. After Walker’s vehement denials, she spoke to the news outlet again identifying herself as the mother of one of Walker’s children. As a Senate candidate, Walker has backed a national ban on abortion without any exceptions.

By BILL BARROW and MEG KINNARD Associated Press

