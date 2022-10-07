California surfer kicked at shark’s head, survives attack

ARCATA, Calif. (AP) — A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg. Jared Trainor told the Times-Standard in Humboldt County that he wasn’t sure at first if a seal or shark had knocked him off his board Sunday. He said his right leg was trapped in the animal’s jaws. He said he kicked at the attacker’s head with his free leg until it let him go. Surgeons stapled shut his open wounds. The wounds spanned nearly 19 inches. Haley Martino said in a GoFundMe fundraising post that her brother was bitten by a great white shark.

