Catalan separatism in disarray after ruling coalition breaks

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Catalonia’s separatist movement has suffered its biggest rift since it became the leading political force in northeast Spain after the junior member of its ruling coalition abandoned the region’s government. The Together for Catalonia party announced Friday that it was leaving the government based in Barcelona. The move came a week after its leading member in the Catalan Cabinet was fired by regional president Pere Aragonès. The official breakup ends a political partnership that had existed since Together for Catalonia and the Republican Left of Catalonia joined forces for a regional election in 2015 with the shared goal of boosting the separatists’ hold on power in the wealthy region.

