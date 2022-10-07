Johnson, Barnes polished in 1st Wisconsin Senate debate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes stuck to their scripts as they met for a debate Friday evening in a hotly contested race that could determine party control of the U.S. Senate. In battleground Wisconsin, it was a welcome chance for both candidates to clarify their positions on a variety of issues, including crime, the economy and abortion. Barnes reiterated his support for an increased minimum wage and hit the incumbent senator for his position on abortion. Johnson denied that climate change is an issue and highlighted Barnes’ support for redirecting police funding.

By HARM VENHUIZEN Associated Press/Report for America

