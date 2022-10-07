Lawyer gets prison for laundering millions in drug money

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A lawyer who laundered millions of dollars in drug money for a violent Mexican drug cartel has been sentenced in California to 15 years and eight months in federal prison. Juan Manuel Álvarez Inzunza told a federal judge in San Diego on Friday that he was remorseful. In a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, the Mexican citizen acknowledged he laundered money for the Sinaloa Cartel from at least December 2013 to August 2015. During an investigation, federal agents seized at least $3.5 million in cash in the U.S. and authorities believe the lawyer arranged for the transfer of millions more back to Mexico and other countries.

