Man accused in deadly Las Vegas stabbings to appear in court

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An attacker who killed two people and wounded six others in stabbings along the Las Vegas Strip is expected in court. Yoni Barrios, 32, is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Friday afternoon. He was booked on two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder late Thursday. Police say three people are hospitalized in critical condition and another three are stable after the stabbings that started across the street from the Wynn casino and hotel. Police say Barrios used a large kitchen knife. Witnesses told Las Vegas TV stations that some of the victims appeared to be showgirls or street performers who take pictures with tourists on the Strip.

