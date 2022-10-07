Rivian recalling nearly all its vehicles over loose fastener

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive says it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers’ ability to steer. The company founded in 2009 said Friday it is recalling about 13,000 vehicles because a fastener connecting the vehicles’ front upper-control arm and steering knuckle may not be torqued enough. It said there have been seven reports potentially related to the issue, but no injuries have been reported. The company based in Irvine, California, said the fix would only take a few minutes, and it expects to be able to repair them all in about 30 days, with customer collaboration.

