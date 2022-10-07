Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 5:13 PM

Trump super PAC reserves millions in airtime in key states

KTVZ

By JILL COLVIN
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is finally opening his checkbook and reserving millions of dollars in airtime for ads to bolster his endorsed candidates in key midterm races just one month before Election Day. Trump’s newly-formed MAGA Inc. super PAC will begin airing ads Saturday in Nevada, Georgia and Arizona, according to Medium Buying, an ad tracking firm. The group is already airing ads in Pennsylvania and Ohio, home to two of the most consequential and competitive Senate races in the country. The Georgia spending is particularly notable, coming as Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s campaign has been rocked by reports alleging he encouraged and paid for a woman’s 2009 abortion.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content