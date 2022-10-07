US jury convicts man in deadly Alabama kidnapping of child

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has been convicted on two federal charges in the 2019 kidnapping that led to the death of a 3-year-old girl who disappeared from a birthday party. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Birmingham says 42-year-old Patrick Devone Stallworth was convicted Friday on two kidnapping counts in the case of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. He faces life in prison on the federal charges. Birmingham news outlets say Stallworth also faces a state capital murder charge in the case. The child vanished from a birthday party in Birmingham, Alabama, on Oct. 12, 2019. Her body was found in a landfill 10 days later.

