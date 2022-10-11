Swedes refuse Russian request for pipeline probe info

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden says it will not give information regarding gas leaks in the Baltic Sea to Russia because of Swedish investigative confidentiality. Last month, undersea explosions ruptured two pipelines and discharged huge amounts of methane into the air. Russia has formally asked to be part of the Swedish investigation. Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said Monday her government has not yet formulated its response. Sweden’s domestic security agency has said that its preliminary probe “has strengthened the suspicions of serious sabotage” as the cause of the blasts. Sweden’s prosecutor in charge of the investigation said evidence at the site has been seized.

